Free Corona Virus App' planned between Google's Android and Apple;s IOS systems

This innovative technology, although controversial, will give early warning notification that your mobile has detected being in contact with a Corona virus victim.

signup and install the free smartphone App’

Mobile NFC, the Bluetooth Near Field Communication App’, built in to all smartphones operating systems, will continually page, (send Bluetooth signals to other nearby smartphones).

all successful Bluetooth connections will be logged to a database for about three weeks

smartphone users who discovers they have become infected may notify their user App’

the online server receives the bad news and sends warnings to all who have been in contact during the past specified period.