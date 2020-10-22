Free app to capture a few minutes of activity on desktop?

Has anyone come across anything like the above?

What OS are you using?

Windows 7 Pro, 64 bit.

Try explore the first search result:

Can’t recommend any. I’m not familiar with any of these Windows apps. :wink:

Thanks. Yep, Google has always produced loads of results, but really looking for personal recommendations.

But if you don’t get sufficient many recommendations you’re back to square one-

Please tell us what you find useful and why: :smiley:

Would 100% have to recommend OBS Studio. They are open source and is a great tool for Windows, Mac, and Linux.