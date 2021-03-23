Free app to capture a few minutes of activity on desktop?

Has anyone come across anything like the above?
What OS are you using?
Windows 7 Pro, 64 bit.
Try explore the first search result:
Can’t recommend any. I’m not familiar with any of these Windows apps.
Thanks. Yep, Google has always produced loads of results, but really looking for personal recommendations.
But if you don’t get sufficient many recommendations you’re back to square one-
Please tell us what you find useful and why:
Would 100% have to recommend OBS Studio. They are open source and is a great tool for Windows, Mac, and Linux.
Yep, but as you can see by the helpful reply above, it was too early to go too random…
Thank you very much, am looking at that right now.
