Hello,

Want to get some advice, while I understand we are sort of heading into AI generated code and new IDE with AI. I wanted to learn a framework that would allow me to specialize since I am not a developer, actually I am a Ux designer but want to pick some UX engineering skills, does anybody still use Meteor? What are your thoughts on the Electron framework? What are your thoughts on Flutter? I just one to pick a framework and learn in the next 2-3 months.