FPDF Header looks different across multiple pages?

I’m using FPDF to generate a report based on MySQL data. The current code of the page is this:
<?php
require("fpdf/fpdf.php");
//$db = new PDO('mysql:host=localhost; dbname=ccrp_db', 'root', '');
include("../dbconnect.php");
class Report extends FPDF {
function header() {
$this->Image('logo.png', 10, 6, 25, 25);
$this->SetFont('Arial', 'B', 14);
$this->Cell(200, 5, 'Cabarrus County GOP Convention' . ' ' . date("Y"), 0, 0, 'C');
$this->Ln();
$this->SetFont('Arial', '', 12);
$this->Cell(200, 10, 'Attendance Report', 0, 0, 'C');
$this->Ln(25);
}
function footer() {
$this->SetY(-15);
$this->SetFont('Arial', '', 8);
$this->Cell(0, 10, 'Page '. $this->PageNo(), 0, 0,'R');
}
function headerSummary() {
$this->SetFont('Arial', 'B', 12);
$this->Cell(275, 5, 'Summary', 0, 0, 'L');
$this->Ln(10);
$this->SetFont('Arial', 'B', 10);
$this->SetLeftMargin(50);
$this->Cell(20, 10, 'Precinct', 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(40, 10, 'Delegates Present', 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(40, 10, 'Delegates Absent', 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(20, 10, 'Total', 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Ln();
}
function viewSummary() {
$this->SetFont('Arial', '', 8);
global $pdo;
$sql = "SELECT IFNULL(m.precinct, 'Totals') as 'precinct', COUNT(at.member_id) as 'delegates_present', COUNT(ab.member_id) as 'delegates_absent', COUNT(at.member_id) + COUNT(ab.member_id) as 'total' FROM members m LEFT JOIN attendance as at ON at.member_id = m.id LEFT JOIN absence as ab ON ab.member_id = m.id GROUP BY m.precinct WITH ROLLUP;";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute();
while($data = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ)) {
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->precinct, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(40, 10, $data->delegates_present, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(40, 10, $data->delegates_absent, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->total, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Ln();
}
}
}
$pdf = new Report();
$pdf->AliasNbPages();
$pdf->AddPage('P', 'Letter', 0);
$pdf->headerSummary();
$pdf->viewSummary();
$pdf->Output();
?>
However, the header in my PDF does not look right. The first page looks like this:
But each page after that looks like this:
How can I make the PDF look the same across every page?