FPDF Header looks different across multiple pages?

I’m using FPDF to generate a report based on MySQL data. The current code of the page is this:

<?php require("fpdf/fpdf.php"); //$db = new PDO('mysql:host=localhost; dbname=ccrp_db', 'root', ''); include("../dbconnect.php"); class Report extends FPDF { function header() { $this->Image('logo.png', 10, 6, 25, 25); $this->SetFont('Arial', 'B', 14); $this->Cell(200, 5, 'Cabarrus County GOP Convention' . ' ' . date("Y"), 0, 0, 'C'); $this->Ln(); $this->SetFont('Arial', '', 12); $this->Cell(200, 10, 'Attendance Report', 0, 0, 'C'); $this->Ln(25); } function footer() { $this->SetY(-15); $this->SetFont('Arial', '', 8); $this->Cell(0, 10, 'Page '. $this->PageNo(), 0, 0,'R'); } function headerSummary() { $this->SetFont('Arial', 'B', 12); $this->Cell(275, 5, 'Summary', 0, 0, 'L'); $this->Ln(10); $this->SetFont('Arial', 'B', 10); $this->SetLeftMargin(50); $this->Cell(20, 10, 'Precinct', 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(40, 10, 'Delegates Present', 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(40, 10, 'Delegates Absent', 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(20, 10, 'Total', 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Ln(); } function viewSummary() { $this->SetFont('Arial', '', 8); global $pdo; $sql = "SELECT IFNULL(m.precinct, 'Totals') as 'precinct', COUNT(at.member_id) as 'delegates_present', COUNT(ab.member_id) as 'delegates_absent', COUNT(at.member_id) + COUNT(ab.member_id) as 'total' FROM members m LEFT JOIN attendance as at ON at.member_id = m.id LEFT JOIN absence as ab ON ab.member_id = m.id GROUP BY m.precinct WITH ROLLUP;"; $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql); $stmt->execute(); while($data = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ)) { $this->Cell(20, 10, $data->precinct, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(40, 10, $data->delegates_present, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(40, 10, $data->delegates_absent, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(20, 10, $data->total, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Ln(); } } } $pdf = new Report(); $pdf->AliasNbPages(); $pdf->AddPage('P', 'Letter', 0); $pdf->headerSummary(); $pdf->viewSummary(); $pdf->Output(); ?>

However, the header in my PDF does not look right. The first page looks like this:

But each page after that looks like this:

How can I make the PDF look the same across every page?