Forum "how do I?" question

Is there a way I can open a thread I’ve never read before, and have it go straight to the end of the thread, the latest post, rather than at the start?

For example, in this section there’s a thread entitled “Post a funny sign”, and it has several thousand “unread posts”, and “15 unread new posts”. I thought that perhaps clicking on the “15” in the blue box after the title would just bring me those posts, but wherever I click, I get posts from 2015, right at the start of the thread. After all this time, most of the pictures have disappeared, so there’s no content.

I don’t really want to have to read through hundreds and hundreds of posts just to get to the latest one. I’ve had a look through the FAQs, but that’s more of a “how to behave” than stuff about the forum itself.

Is this possible?