FormData and Ajax Problem

This year I’m going through jquery ajax problems I’ve never faced before. Every time I send json via ajax $_POST is empty. I found a work around where the data is gathered from php://file like this:

$rawData = file_get_contents("php://input"); $data = array(); parse_str($rawData, $data); $returnMessage = array();

I’m not sure if I’m doing something wrong in $ajax or if changes were made to JavaScript and PHP.

I have the same issue with FormData. $_POST and $_FILES is empty. I’m not sure how to work with the FormData from jquery ajax to complete file upload scripts.

There should be two other hidden inputs with uploadUser and jobToken, both as tokens.

When I use the above method and dump $data variable I have this:

array(1) { ["------WebKitFormBoundary7IecehA7M07kVSFi Content-Disposition:_form-data;_name"]=> string(123) ""upload_file[]"; filename="How To make piano melodies in FL Studio 20 Tutorial.mp4" Content-Type: video/mp4 " }

JS Code: