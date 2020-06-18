Formatting the <audio> tag

Hi All

I am pretty sure the answer to my questions is no but I thought I would ask.

I am using the tag to offer audio help and I know each browser uses displays this differently.

I have tried to use custom code to style it however each time the page loads it loads the default audio player for a second or so and then the custom css which looks terrible and I can’t find any way around that.

On Chrome on a PC when you click to start a square border comes around the audio player that looks terrible.

I have tried this and it does not work:

<audio style="width:100%; border:0; border-color:#FFFFFF;" controls>

Is it possible to remove this border when clicking on the audio player

Also is it possible to preset the volume to say 50%?

Thanks for any help.

mrmbarnes