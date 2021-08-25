Formatting PHP files which contain primarily (but not solely) HTML

bendqh1: bendqh1: <?php echo '<div class="prcf_header">My included text</div>'; ?>

If the content of the include is simply just HTML, you don’t need the PHP tags or echo, it could simply be pure HTML:-

<div class="prcf_header">My included text</div>

So the include can be used to reduce repetition in the page such as a menu which is identical in all pages, any edit to it only need be done once.

Though if your include contains variables or logic, it can include PHP within it.

<div class="prcf_header">My included text about <?= $textSubject ?></div>

But the best way of doing things depends on the context of what it is you intend to do.