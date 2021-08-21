Formatting PHP files which contain primarily (but not solely) HTML

#1

Please consider:

index.php

<?php
	echo "<!DOCTYPE html>";
	echo "<html>";
		echo "<body>";
			include 'include.php';
		echo "</body>";
	echo "</html>";
?>

include.php

<?php
	echo '<div class="prcf_header">My included text</div>';
?>

As can be understood from the first code example, I use lots of echo commands there; in practice I need something better than just echoing every line because I normally work with much longer HTML codes.
I thought about using an heredocument, but it will desolate the include command.

How to properly format the first file so I would not need echo commands to output direct HTML, but in such a way that won’t prevent the include command from working?

#2

https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.highlight-file.php

May be useful in in displaying and formatting file contents.

Also a useful constant:

highlight_file( __file__ );