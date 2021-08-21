Formatting PHP files which contain primarily (but not solely) HTML

Please consider:
index.php
<?php
echo "<!DOCTYPE html>";
echo "<html>";
echo "<body>";
include 'include.php';
echo "</body>";
echo "</html>";
?>
include.php
<?php
echo '<div class="prcf_header">My included text</div>';
?>
As can be understood from the first code example, I use lots of
echo commands there; in practice I need something better than just echoing every line because I normally work with much longer HTML codes.
I thought about using an heredocument, but it will desolate the
include command.
How to properly format the first file so I would not need
echo commands to output direct HTML, but in such a way that won’t prevent the
include command from working?