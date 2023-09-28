Format the jquery ui dialog message

JavaScript
1

I’m trying to format the message content of the jQuery dialog but it’s showing \n\n in the message as well. Here is my JSFiddle

How can I format the message properly such that Click Yes .... line is on the new line ?

2

It’s standard html, so it’s

  <p><span>The next sequential value for the Case number is 1001 .<br/>Click Yes to use the next sequential value or Cancel to proceed with yours!</span></p>

Or better yet, getting rid of the extraneous markup…

  <div id="dialog-confirm" title="Select your choice!?">
  <p>The next sequential value for the Case number is 1001.</p>
  <p>Click Yes to use the next sequential value or Cancel to proceed with yours!</p>
</div>
3

You can just use standard HTML in the dialog content.

<p>The next sequential value for the Case number is 1001.</p>
<p>Click Yes to use the next sequential value or Cancel to proceed with yours!</p>