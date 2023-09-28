Format the jquery ui dialog message

I’m trying to format the message content of the jQuery dialog but it’s showing
\n\n in the message as well. Here is my JSFiddle
How can I format the message properly such that
Click Yes .... line is on the new line ?
I’m trying to format the message content of the jQuery dialog but it’s showing
\n\n in the message as well. Here is my JSFiddle
How can I format the message properly such that
Click Yes .... line is on the new line ?
It’s standard html, so it’s
<p><span>The next sequential value for the Case number is 1001 .<br/>Click Yes to use the next sequential value or Cancel to proceed with yours!</span></p>
Or better yet, getting rid of the extraneous markup…
<div id="dialog-confirm" title="Select your choice!?">
<p>The next sequential value for the Case number is 1001.</p>
<p>Click Yes to use the next sequential value or Cancel to proceed with yours!</p>
</div>
You can just use standard HTML in the dialog content.
<p>The next sequential value for the Case number is 1001.</p>
<p>Click Yes to use the next sequential value or Cancel to proceed with yours!</p>