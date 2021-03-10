Format of var_dump()

If I use
var_dump() it prints out its file and line before all. Something like…
path/to/Foo.php:145:int 20
Could I to hide it? I found no options for this function.
If I use
var_dump() it prints out its file and line before all. Something like…
path/to/Foo.php:145:int 20
Could I to hide it? I found no options for this function.
Why do you need to hide it? Sounds like you are trying to use it for something it is not for. What is the real problem you are trying to solve?
That’s the xdebug “pretty print” version of var_dump.
ini_set('xdebug.overload_var_dump', '0');
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.