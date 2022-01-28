Format by range-dates gap using map in array

I have a “format” array that’s used in a map function to return an array of objects with start and end dates.

This format array contains the group of dates that belong to the same object.

let format = [3, 3, 1, 5, 4, 4, 3, 5, 13, 10, 3, 5, 5, 2, 2, 10];

So this way we know the first 3 dates same group, next 3 dates, same group, next date single group date, etc.

My issue/problem: is when there’s a group of dates with no-lineal dates (for example 05, 06, 12, 13).

My actual function, is returning an object with

Start: 05

End: 13

But this isn’t correct, because we are counting all the days in the middle between 5 and 13. What I would like to do would create two objects for this case:

{ "start": 05, "end": 06 }, { "start": 12, "end": 13 }

In my code, you can see this behavior with the last group of dates (10) (last object).

Is there any way to “check” for the range-dates" before creating the object? Should I add a .map inside the current .map to get 3 sets from the last 10

{ "2022-01-05T04:00:00.000Z", // start "2022-01-06T04:00:00.000Z", "2022-01-07T04:00:00.000Z" // end }, { "2022-01-10T04:00:00.000Z", // start "2022-01-11T04:00:00.000Z", "2022-01-12T04:00:00.000Z", "2022-01-13T04:00:00.000Z", "2022-01-14T04:00:00.000Z" // end }, { "2022-01-17T04:00:00.000Z", // start "2022-01-18T04:00:00.000Z" // end }

Current code:

let format = [3, 3, 1, 5, 4, 4, 3, 5, 13, 10, 3, 5, 5, 2, 2, 10]; let dates = [ "2021-10-04T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-06T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-07T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-13T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-14T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-15T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-15T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-17T22:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-18T22:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-19T22:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-20T22:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-21T22:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-17T22:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-18T22:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-19T22:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-20T22:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-19T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-20T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-21T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-22T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-19T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-20T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-21T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-25T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-26T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-27T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-28T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-29T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-25T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-26T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-27T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-28T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-10-29T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-01T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-02T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-03T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-04T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-05T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-08T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-09T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-10T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-01T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-02T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-03T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-04T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-05T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-08T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-09T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-10T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-11T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-12T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-11T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-12T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-13T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-15T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-16T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-17T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-18T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-19T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-16T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-17T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-18T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-19T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-20T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-23T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-24T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-23T04:00:00.000Z", "2021-11-24T04:00:00.000Z", "2022-01-05T04:00:00.000Z", "2022-01-06T04:00:00.000Z", "2022-01-07T04:00:00.000Z", "2022-01-10T04:00:00.000Z", "2022-01-11T04:00:00.000Z", "2022-01-12T04:00:00.000Z", "2022-01-13T04:00:00.000Z", "2022-01-14T04:00:00.000Z", "2022-01-17T04:00:00.000Z", "2022-01-18T04:00:00.000Z" ]; const res = format.map(num => { const arr = dates.splice(0,num) const start = arr.shift(); const end = arr.length === 0 ? start : arr.pop() return { start: start, end: end } }) console.log(res);

Jsfiddle: JSFiddle - Code Playground

Any ideas? Any help very appreciated