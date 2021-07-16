Format a string to a date

Hi guys
How can I turn a string “7th May 2020” into a date dd/mm/yyyy ?
Thanks
The datetime format? https://www.php.net/manual/en/datetime.format.php
Another function to look at is
strtotime().
Where are these values coming from? Are they even present on the server, i.e. your similar question in the javascrpt forum? Why do you want to convert them to that specific format, which is not exactly computer friendly? What are going to use the result for?