Format a string as a date

Hi guys
In jquery, how can I turn a string “7th May 2020” into a date dd/mm/yyyy ?
Thanks
jQuery has jQuery UI, and datePicker from there lets you format the date:
$.datepicker.formatDate( "dd/mm/yyyy", new Date("7 May 2020") );
Updated to be a valid date string
Thanks. I just tried that and Im getting Nan/Nan/NanNanNan
That’s most likely because the literal date string was copy/pasted from the forum where it was ‘published’ and now contains smart/curly quotes. Delete and retype using straight quotes
"
It appears that the
Date() parser doesn’t understand the th suffix, but with
new Date('7 May 2020')
it should work.
