Format a string as a date

JavaScript
In jquery, how can I turn a string “7th May 2020” into a date dd/mm/yyyy ?

jQuery has jQuery UI, and datePicker from there lets you format the date:

$.datepicker.formatDate( "dd/mm/yyyy", new Date(“7th May 2020”) );
Thanks. I just tried that and Im getting Nan/Nan/NanNanNan

That’s most likely because the literal date string was copy/pasted from the forum where it was ‘published’ and now contains smart/curly quotes. Delete and retype using straight quotes "