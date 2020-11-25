Form text input clears on mobile

I have a form which has 3 fields - an input which takes an integer, a radio input and a select box
On a mobile device when the user puts in an integer and then affirms this on their mobile, the page refreshes and the input box clears. It works okay on desktops and on mobiles if users don’t select the ‘tick’ icon after choosing an integer.
Can anyone advise how to solve this?
I have a form which has 3 fields - an input which takes an integer, a radio input and a select box
I found a solution …
https://webcheatsheet.com/javascript/disable_enter_key.php