Form Submit

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi I need to have a form that posts the page back to the ‘Server’ where the page was loaded?

would I use

<form name="myForm" method="get" action="thankyou.html">

or

<form name="myForm" method="post" action="thankyou.html">
#2

Hi,

I guess the action you have suggests the form sends some personal data so the hidden “post” method would probably be appropriate.

The “get” method sends the data as a part of the URL and readable in the browser’s address field.

That’s my two cents. :slight_smile:

2 Likes
#3

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.