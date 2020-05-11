Form Submit

Hi I need to have a form that posts the page back to the ‘Server’ where the page was loaded?
would I use
<form name="myForm" method="get" action="thankyou.html">
or
<form name="myForm" method="post" action="thankyou.html">
Hi,
I guess the action you have suggests the form sends some personal data so the hidden “post” method would probably be appropriate.
The “get” method sends the data as a part of the URL and readable in the browser’s address field.
That’s my two cents.