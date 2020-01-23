Form submit losing textarea CR LF characters

I have a php script that is doing a form submit via javascript. I’m not sure if I should be posting this in the PHP or the Javascript section but I think this isn’t a PHP issue.

I have a textarea element and when I submit (via $_POST), I am losing all my CR LF characters. I’ve searched all morning and read about similar problems but everything I’ve tried doesn’t work.

I must be missing something really simple perhaps?

Here is my main script. I type in the following then I click the submit button:

1

2

3

4

The script here. PLEASE note I had to remove the first character in each line (the ‘<’ char) in order to get the code to display here:

html> head> script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script> /head> body> script type="text/javascript"> $(document).ready(function(){ $("#idsave2").click(function() { document.forms[0].post_emailComments.value = document.getElementsByName("name_emailComments")[0].value;//textarea document.forms[0].submit(); }); }); /script> form NAME="citwb2" ACTION="citwb_dispatcher.php" METHOD="post"> input hidden type="text" name="post_emailComments" value=""> textarea rows="6" name="name_emailComments" style="width:20%;"></textarea> br> button type="button" id="idsave2" >Submit</button> /form> /body> /html>

and here is my PHP dispatcher script that is being called:

<?php $emailComments = $_POST['post_emailComments']; echo strlen($emailComments)."<br>"; echo $emailComments."<br>"; for ( $pos=0; $pos < strlen($emailComments); $pos ++ ) { $byte = substr($emailComments, $pos, 1); echo $byte."=".ord($byte)."<br>"; } ?>

When I click submit I see this (below) on the web page which clearly does not have any CR or LF characters:

4

1234

1=49

2=50

3=51

4=52

I just cannot figure out what I am missing?