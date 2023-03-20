Form: run function when any field changes?

I have a Mortgage Calculator form that has the Financed Amount, Interest Rate, and Term Length.
I want to prepopulate it with default values, and when ones of the values changes, update the monthly payment amount.
As I have it now, it will only run the function when Submit is clicked. How do I set it to run when any of the fields are changed?
<html>
<form action="">
<label>APR%: <input type="text" value="4" id="apr" name="APR"/></label>
<label>Loan Term: <input type="text" value="30" id="trm" name="APR"/></label>
<label>Loan Amount: <input type="text" value="450000" id="amt" name="amt"/></lablel>
<input type="text" id="pmt" name="mPmt"/>
<input type="button" id="sbt" value="Submit" />
<input type="reset" id="rst" value="Reset Form" />
</form>
</html>
<script>
var term;
var apr;
var amt;
var mPmt;
window.onload = function()
{
document.getElementById("apr").focus();
document.getElementById("sbt").onclick = getValues;
};
//use toFixed(2) to set the precision of the mPayment. Use it on an int.
function getValues()
{
term = document.getElementById("trm").value;
apr = document.getElementById("apr").value;
amt = document.getElementById("amt").value;
apr /= 1200;
term *= 12;
mPmt = calculatePayment();
document.getElementById("pmt").value = "$" + mPmt.toFixed(2);
};
function calculatePayment()
{
var payment = amt*(apr * Math.pow((1 + apr), term))/(Math.pow((1 + apr), term) - 1);
return payment;
}
</script>