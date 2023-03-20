Form: run function when any field changes?

I have a Mortgage Calculator form that has the Financed Amount, Interest Rate, and Term Length.

I want to prepopulate it with default values, and when ones of the values changes, update the monthly payment amount.

As I have it now, it will only run the function when Submit is clicked. How do I set it to run when any of the fields are changed?

<html>
	
<form action="">
  <label>APR%: <input type="text" value="4" id="apr" name="APR"/></label>
  <label>Loan Term: <input type="text" value="30" id="trm" name="APR"/></label>
  <label>Loan Amount: <input type="text" value="450000" id="amt" name="amt"/></lablel>
  <input  type="text" id="pmt" name="mPmt"/>
  <input type="button" id="sbt" value="Submit" />
  <input type="reset" id="rst" value="Reset Form" />
</form>
</html>
<script>
var term;
var apr;
var amt;
var mPmt;


window.onload = function()
{
  document.getElementById("apr").focus();
  document.getElementById("sbt").onclick = getValues;

};

//use toFixed(2) to set the precision of the mPayment. Use it on an int.
function getValues()
{
  term = document.getElementById("trm").value;
  apr = document.getElementById("apr").value;
  amt = document.getElementById("amt").value;
  apr /= 1200;
  term *= 12;
  mPmt = calculatePayment();
  document.getElementById("pmt").value = "$" + mPmt.toFixed(2);
};

function calculatePayment()
{
	var payment = amt*(apr * Math.pow((1 + apr), term))/(Math.pow((1 + apr), term) - 1);
	return payment;
}

</script>