Hi All

I am struggling to find an answer to an issue I am having.

I have a form with “required” fields and it is working perfectly without Google reCAPTURE v3.

I add the reCAPTURE v3 code and the reCAPTURE works fine but ignores the “required” code.

Do you know if, and how, I can get the “required” fields being validated again?

Thanks for any help.

mrmbarnes