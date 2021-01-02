Form post - export base64 text

I would like to export only the base64 (ie: data:image/png;base64, etc) text; not the image. I want to store this is a database field by submitting a form.

So where I need help is what do I put in the form post to accomplish that?

Thanks.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <!-- Always force latest IE rendering engine (even in intranet) & Chrome Frame Remove this if you use the .htaccess --> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge,chrome=1"> <meta name="viewport" content="initial-scale=1.0, target-densitydpi=device-dpi" /><!-- this is for mobile (Android) Chrome --> <meta name="viewport" content="initial-scale=1.0, width=device-height"><!-- mobile Safari, FireFox, Opera Mobile --> <script src="../libs/modernizr.js"></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <script type="text/javascript" src="../libs/flashcanvas.js"></script> <![endif]--> <style type="text/css"> div { margin-top:1em; margin-bottom:1em; } input { padding: .5em; margin: .5em; } select { padding: .5em; margin: .5em; } #signatureparent { color:darkblue; background-color:darkgrey; /*max-width:600px;*/ padding:20px; } /*This is the div within which the signature canvas is fitted*/ #signature { border: 2px dotted black; background-color:lightgrey; } /* Drawing the 'gripper' for touch-enabled devices */ html.touch #content { float:left; width:92%; } html.touch #scrollgrabber { float:right; width:4%; margin-right:2%; background-image:url() } html.borderradius #scrollgrabber { border-radius: 1em; } </style> </head> <body> <div> <div id="content"> <div id="signatureparent"> <div>jSignature inherits colors from parent element. Text = Pen color. Background = Background. (This works even when Flash-based Canvas emulation is used.)</div> <div id="signature"></div></div> <div id="tools"></div> <div><p>Display Area:</p><div id="displayarea"></div></div> </div> <div id="scrollgrabber"></div> </div> <script src="../libs/jquery.js"></script> <script> /* @preserve jQuery pub/sub plugin by Peter Higgins (dante@dojotoolkit.org) Loosely based on Dojo publish/subscribe API, limited in scope. Rewritten blindly. Original is (c) Dojo Foundation 2004-2010. Released under either AFL or new BSD, see: http://dojofoundation.org/license for more information. */ (function($) { var topics = {}; $.publish = function(topic, args) { if (topics[topic]) { var currentTopic = topics[topic], args = args || {}; for (var i = 0, j = currentTopic.length; i < j; i++) { currentTopic[i].call($, args); } } }; $.subscribe = function(topic, callback) { if (!topics[topic]) { topics[topic] = []; } topics[topic].push(callback); return { "topic": topic, "callback": callback }; }; $.unsubscribe = function(handle) { var topic = handle.topic; if (topics[topic]) { var currentTopic = topics[topic]; for (var i = 0, j = currentTopic.length; i < j; i++) { if (currentTopic[i] === handle.callback) { currentTopic.splice(i, 1); } } } }; })(jQuery); </script> <script src="../src/jSignature.js"></script> <script src="../src/plugins/jSignature.CompressorBase30.js"></script> <script src="../src/plugins/jSignature.CompressorSVG.js"></script> <script src="../src/plugins/jSignature.UndoButton.js"></script> <script src="../src/plugins/signhere/jSignature.SignHere.js"></script> <script> $(document).ready(function() { // This is the part where jSignature is initialized. var $sigdiv = $("#signature").jSignature({'UndoButton':true}) // All the code below is just code driving the demo. , $tools = $('#tools') , $extraarea = $('#displayarea') , pubsubprefix = 'jSignature.demo.' var export_plugins = $sigdiv.jSignature('listPlugins','export') , chops = ['<span><b>Extract signature data as: </b></span><select>','<option value="">(select export format)</option>'] , name for(var i in export_plugins){ if (export_plugins.hasOwnProperty(i)){ name = export_plugins[i] chops.push('<option value="' + name + '">' + name + '</option>') } } chops.push('</select><span><b> or: </b></span>') $(chops.join('')).bind('change', function(e){ if (e.target.value !== ''){ var data = $sigdiv.jSignature('getData', e.target.value) $.publish(pubsubprefix + 'formatchanged') if (typeof data === 'string'){ $('textarea', $tools).val(data) } else if($.isArray(data) && data.length === 2){ $('textarea', $tools).val(data.join(',')) $.publish(pubsubprefix + data[0], data); } else { try { $('textarea', $tools).val(JSON.stringify(data)) } catch (ex) { $('textarea', $tools).val('Not sure how to stringify this, likely binary, format.') } } } }).appendTo($tools) $('<input type="button" value="Reset">').bind('click', function(e){ $sigdiv.jSignature('reset') }).appendTo($tools) $('<div><textarea style="width:100%;height:7em;"></textarea></div>').appendTo($tools) $.subscribe(pubsubprefix + 'formatchanged', function(){ $extraarea.html('') }) $.subscribe(pubsubprefix + 'image/svg+xml', function(data) { try{ var i = new Image() i.src = 'data:' + data[0] + ';base64,' + btoa( data[1] ) $(i).appendTo($extraarea) } catch (ex) { } var message = [ "If you don't see an image immediately above, it means your browser is unable to display in-line (data-url-formatted) SVG." , "This is NOT an issue with jSignature, as we can export proper SVG document regardless of browser's ability to display it." , "Try this page in a modern browser to see the SVG on the page, or export data as plain SVG, save to disk as text file and view in any SVG-capabale viewer." ] $( "<div>" + message.join("<br/>") + "</div>" ).appendTo( $extraarea ) }); $.subscribe(pubsubprefix + 'image/svg+xml;base64', function(data) { var i = new Image() i.src = 'data:' + data[0] + ',' + data[1] $(i).appendTo($extraarea) var message = [ "If you don't see an image immediately above, it means your browser is unable to display in-line (data-url-formatted) SVG." , "This is NOT an issue with jSignature, as we can export proper SVG document regardless of browser's ability to display it." , "Try this page in a modern browser to see the SVG on the page, or export data as plain SVG, save to disk as text file and view in any SVG-capabale viewer." ] $( "<div>" + message.join("<br/>") + "</div>" ).appendTo( $extraarea ) }); $.subscribe(pubsubprefix + 'image/png;base64', function(data) { var i = new Image() i.src = 'data:' + data[0] + ',' + data[1] $('<span><b>As you can see, one of the problems of "image" extraction (besides not working on some old Androids, elsewhere) is that it extracts A LOT OF DATA and includes all the decoration that is not part of the signature.</b></span>').appendTo($extraarea) $(i).appendTo($extraarea) }); $.subscribe(pubsubprefix + 'image/jsignature;base30', function(data) { $('<span><b>This is a vector format not natively render-able by browsers. Format is a compressed "movement coordinates arrays" structure tuned for use server-side. The bonus of this format is its tiny storage footprint and ease of deriving rendering instructions in programmatic, iterative manner.</b></span>').appendTo($extraarea) }); if (Modernizr.touch){ $('#scrollgrabber').height($('#content').height()) } }) </script> </body> </html>

Edit:

In reviewing my post, I think it might be best to save in the svg format because it takes much less space to store. Therefore, I would like to post that to the database - text part only, not the image.