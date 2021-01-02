Form post - export base64 text

I would like to export only the base64 (ie: data:image/png;base64, etc) text; not the image. I want to store this is a database field by submitting a form.
So where I need help is what do I put in the form post to accomplish that?
Thanks.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<!-- Always force latest IE rendering engine (even in intranet) & Chrome Frame
Remove this if you use the .htaccess -->
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge,chrome=1">
<meta name="viewport" content="initial-scale=1.0, target-densitydpi=device-dpi" /><!-- this is for mobile (Android) Chrome -->
<meta name="viewport" content="initial-scale=1.0, width=device-height"><!-- mobile Safari, FireFox, Opera Mobile -->
<script src="../libs/modernizr.js"></script>
<!--[if lt IE 9]>
<script type="text/javascript" src="../libs/flashcanvas.js"></script>
<![endif]-->
<style type="text/css">
div {
margin-top:1em;
margin-bottom:1em;
}
input {
padding: .5em;
margin: .5em;
}
select {
padding: .5em;
margin: .5em;
}
#signatureparent {
color:darkblue;
background-color:darkgrey;
/*max-width:600px;*/
padding:20px;
}
/*This is the div within which the signature canvas is fitted*/
#signature {
border: 2px dotted black;
background-color:lightgrey;
}
/* Drawing the 'gripper' for touch-enabled devices */
html.touch #content {
float:left;
width:92%;
}
html.touch #scrollgrabber {
float:right;
width:4%;
margin-right:2%;
background-image:url()
}
html.borderradius #scrollgrabber {
border-radius: 1em;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div>
<div id="content">
<div id="signatureparent">
<div>jSignature inherits colors from parent element. Text = Pen color. Background = Background. (This works even when Flash-based Canvas emulation is used.)</div>
<div id="signature"></div></div>
<div id="tools"></div>
<div><p>Display Area:</p><div id="displayarea"></div></div>
</div>
<div id="scrollgrabber"></div>
</div>
<script src="../libs/jquery.js"></script>
<script>
/* @preserve
jQuery pub/sub plugin by Peter Higgins (dante@dojotoolkit.org)
Loosely based on Dojo publish/subscribe API, limited in scope. Rewritten blindly.
Original is (c) Dojo Foundation 2004-2010. Released under either AFL or new BSD, see:
http://dojofoundation.org/license for more information.
*/
(function($) {
var topics = {};
$.publish = function(topic, args) {
if (topics[topic]) {
var currentTopic = topics[topic],
args = args || {};
for (var i = 0, j = currentTopic.length; i < j; i++) {
currentTopic[i].call($, args);
}
}
};
$.subscribe = function(topic, callback) {
if (!topics[topic]) {
topics[topic] = [];
}
topics[topic].push(callback);
return {
"topic": topic,
"callback": callback
};
};
$.unsubscribe = function(handle) {
var topic = handle.topic;
if (topics[topic]) {
var currentTopic = topics[topic];
for (var i = 0, j = currentTopic.length; i < j; i++) {
if (currentTopic[i] === handle.callback) {
currentTopic.splice(i, 1);
}
}
}
};
})(jQuery);
</script>
<script src="../src/jSignature.js"></script>
<script src="../src/plugins/jSignature.CompressorBase30.js"></script>
<script src="../src/plugins/jSignature.CompressorSVG.js"></script>
<script src="../src/plugins/jSignature.UndoButton.js"></script>
<script src="../src/plugins/signhere/jSignature.SignHere.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function() {
// This is the part where jSignature is initialized.
var $sigdiv = $("#signature").jSignature({'UndoButton':true})
// All the code below is just code driving the demo.
, $tools = $('#tools')
, $extraarea = $('#displayarea')
, pubsubprefix = 'jSignature.demo.'
var export_plugins = $sigdiv.jSignature('listPlugins','export')
, chops = ['<span><b>Extract signature data as: </b></span><select>','<option value="">(select export format)</option>']
, name
for(var i in export_plugins){
if (export_plugins.hasOwnProperty(i)){
name = export_plugins[i]
chops.push('<option value="' + name + '">' + name + '</option>')
}
}
chops.push('</select><span><b> or: </b></span>')
$(chops.join('')).bind('change', function(e){
if (e.target.value !== ''){
var data = $sigdiv.jSignature('getData', e.target.value)
$.publish(pubsubprefix + 'formatchanged')
if (typeof data === 'string'){
$('textarea', $tools).val(data)
} else if($.isArray(data) && data.length === 2){
$('textarea', $tools).val(data.join(','))
$.publish(pubsubprefix + data[0], data);
} else {
try {
$('textarea', $tools).val(JSON.stringify(data))
} catch (ex) {
$('textarea', $tools).val('Not sure how to stringify this, likely binary, format.')
}
}
}
}).appendTo($tools)
$('<input type="button" value="Reset">').bind('click', function(e){
$sigdiv.jSignature('reset')
}).appendTo($tools)
$('<div><textarea style="width:100%;height:7em;"></textarea></div>').appendTo($tools)
$.subscribe(pubsubprefix + 'formatchanged', function(){
$extraarea.html('')
})
$.subscribe(pubsubprefix + 'image/svg+xml', function(data) {
try{
var i = new Image()
i.src = 'data:' + data[0] + ';base64,' + btoa( data[1] )
$(i).appendTo($extraarea)
} catch (ex) {
}
var message = [
"If you don't see an image immediately above, it means your browser is unable to display in-line (data-url-formatted) SVG."
, "This is NOT an issue with jSignature, as we can export proper SVG document regardless of browser's ability to display it."
, "Try this page in a modern browser to see the SVG on the page, or export data as plain SVG, save to disk as text file and view in any SVG-capabale viewer."
]
$( "<div>" + message.join("<br/>") + "</div>" ).appendTo( $extraarea )
});
$.subscribe(pubsubprefix + 'image/svg+xml;base64', function(data) {
var i = new Image()
i.src = 'data:' + data[0] + ',' + data[1]
$(i).appendTo($extraarea)
var message = [
"If you don't see an image immediately above, it means your browser is unable to display in-line (data-url-formatted) SVG."
, "This is NOT an issue with jSignature, as we can export proper SVG document regardless of browser's ability to display it."
, "Try this page in a modern browser to see the SVG on the page, or export data as plain SVG, save to disk as text file and view in any SVG-capabale viewer."
]
$( "<div>" + message.join("<br/>") + "</div>" ).appendTo( $extraarea )
});
$.subscribe(pubsubprefix + 'image/png;base64', function(data) {
var i = new Image()
i.src = 'data:' + data[0] + ',' + data[1]
$('<span><b>As you can see, one of the problems of "image" extraction (besides not working on some old Androids, elsewhere) is that it extracts A LOT OF DATA and includes all the decoration that is not part of the signature.</b></span>').appendTo($extraarea)
$(i).appendTo($extraarea)
});
$.subscribe(pubsubprefix + 'image/jsignature;base30', function(data) {
$('<span><b>This is a vector format not natively render-able by browsers. Format is a compressed "movement coordinates arrays" structure tuned for use server-side. The bonus of this format is its tiny storage footprint and ease of deriving rendering instructions in programmatic, iterative manner.</b></span>').appendTo($extraarea)
});
if (Modernizr.touch){
$('#scrollgrabber').height($('#content').height())
}
})
</script>
</body>
</html>
Edit:
In reviewing my post, I think it might be best to save in the svg format because it takes much less space to store. Therefore, I would like to post that to the database - text part only, not the image.