Form: Multiple Actions?

PHP
#1

I am building a Wordpress site for a Real Estate Agent.

The site uses a Wordpress Plugin called RealtyNA to manage the real estate listings.

With the plugin, you make a search form (to search real estate listings) by making a standard Wordpress Widget, then you insert that Widget wherever you want the search form.

The search form uses GET to query and provide the search results.

I want to add a step, in that I want to integrate a custom contact form that will collect their email/phone number and pass it to a Mautic form.

So, it sounds like I need a custom form made. How feasible is this? How much is this likely to cost a developer?

#2

I know nothing about Mautic Forms, but a very quick search shows they can be embedded on a site.
Though using WP, I would think there would already be a plug-in to do what you want.

#3

Mautic forms can be added easily, but what I am trying to do is create ONE form with TWO functions.

Users will enter details about the house they are looking for (number of bedrooms/bathrooms) and their contact details.

The bedrooms/bathrooms would be used to query the RealtyNA plugin to display the property listings.

The contact data would be passed to Mautic.

So, in essence, I need a SINGLE form that can POST (to Mautic) and GET (RealtyNA listings).

#4

A form’s method can be either get or post, not both. Though it is possible to have URL variables in the actionaction that can be “got”, but these are usually hard coded. Though it may be possible to achieve with scripting, it’s not something I have tried.
From a UX point of view, I can’t help feel these should be two separate forms. Certainly the contact details should be optional. No one wants to fill that in on every search (if at all).