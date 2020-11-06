Form: Multiple Actions?

I am building a Wordpress site for a Real Estate Agent.

The site uses a Wordpress Plugin called RealtyNA to manage the real estate listings.

With the plugin, you make a search form (to search real estate listings) by making a standard Wordpress Widget, then you insert that Widget wherever you want the search form.

The search form uses GET to query and provide the search results.

I want to add a step, in that I want to integrate a custom contact form that will collect their email/phone number and pass it to a Mautic form.

So, it sounds like I need a custom form made. How feasible is this? How much is this likely to cost a developer?