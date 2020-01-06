Form form and field no different lines

Hi, I have the below HTML being used at https://02.funkytwig.com/section/lighting/. It gives me the text ’

Products 1 - 10 from 17. Products on page’ and a drop-down to select the number of products per page. The problem is the text is on one line and the drop-down on the next. I want both to be on the same line. I need to do this using HTML on the no-of-pages class as it is from a plugin so I can’t change the HTML.

<div class="no-of-pages"> <form action="/section/lighting/gel-frames-barn-droors/" method="POST"> Products <strong>1 - 8</strong> from <strong>8</strong>. Products on page <select name="wcj_products_per_page" id="wcj_products_per_page" class="sortby rounded_corners_class" onchange="this.form.submit()"> <option value="10" selected="selected">10</option> <option value="25">25</option> <option value="50">50</option> <option value="100">100</option> <option value="-1">All</option> </select> </form> </div>

Regards,

Ben