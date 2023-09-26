Form fields overflowing form box

HTML & CSS
1

All the additional fields i am adding move out of the form box,I tried to adjust the width and padding present in the css but still its the same result

<!DOCTYPE html>
<?php require_once("configure2.php"); ?>
<html>
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>Login and Register form</title>
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="User/style.css">
    <script src="https://kit.fontawesome.com/f63bb9f33d.js" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
    <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.7.0.js" integrity="sha256-JlqSTELeR4TLqP0OG9dxM7yDPqX1ox/HfgiSLBj8+kM=" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
    <script src="scripts/jquery-3.7.1.slim.min"></script>
    <script src="bootstrap-4.0.0-dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
    <div class="container">
      <div class="row">
        <?php
        if(isset($_POST['signup']))
        {
            $username=$_POST['username'];
            $gmail=$_POST['gmail'];
            $password=$_POST['password'];
            if(strlen($username)<3)
            {
                $error[]='Please enter username using 3 characters atleast.';
            }
            if(!preg_match("/^^[^0-9][a-z0-9]+([_-]?[a-z0-9])*$/",$username))
            {
                $error[]='Invalid entry.Enter lowercase letters without any space and no number at the start';
            }
            if(strlen($password)<6)
            {
                $error[]='Password is not 6 characters long.';
            }
            $sql="select * from signup where (User_name='$username' or Gmail='$gmail');";
            $res=mysqli_query($con,$sql);
            if(mysqli_num_rows($res)>0)
            {
                $row=mysqli_fetch_assoc($res);
                if($username==$row['User_name'])
                {
                    $error[]='Username already exists.';
                }
                if($gmail==$row['Gmail'])
                {
                    $error[]='Gmail already exists';
                }
            }
            if(!isset($error))
            {
                $options=array("cost"=>4);
                $password = password_hash($password, PASSWORD_BCRYPT,$options);
                $result=mysqli_query($con,"insert into signup(User_name,Gmail,Psswd) values('$username','$gmail','$password')");
                if($result)
                {
                    $done=3;
                }
                else 
                {
                    $error[]='Failed:Something went wrong';
                }
            }
        }
        ?>
     </div>
     <div class="col-12">  
        <?php
        if(isset($error))
        {
            foreach($error as $error)
            {
                echo '<div class="alert alert-danger justify-content-center">';
                echo '<p class="errmsg">&#x26A0;'.$error.'</p>';
                echo'</div>';
            }
        }
        ?>
     </div>
        <?php if(isset($done))
        {?>
        <div class="successmsg"><span style="font-size:100px;">&#9989;</span><br>You have registered successfully.<br><a href="User/signin.php" style="color:#fff;">Login here...</a></div>
        <?php } else {?>
        <div class="form-box">
          <h1 id="title">Register</h1>
          <form  method="POST">
            <div class="input-group">
                <div class="input-field">
                   <i class="fa-solid fa-user"></i>
                   <input type="text" placeholder="User Name" id="uname" name="username" value="<?php if(isset($error)){ echo $_POST['username'];}?>" required>
                </div>
                <div class="input-field">
                    <i class="fa-solid fa-envelope"></i>
                    <input type="email" placeholder="Gmail" id="umail" name="gmail" value="<?php if(isset($error)){ echo $_POST['gmail'];}?>" required>
                </div>
                <div class="input-field">
                     <i class="fa-solid fa-lock"></i>
                     <input type="password" placeholder="Password" id="upsswd" name="password" value="<?php if(isset($error)){ echo $_POST['password'];}?>">
                </div>
                <div class="input-field">
                     <i class="fa-solid fa-lock"></i>
                     <input type="text" placeholder="House No" id="hsno" name="house" value="<?php if(isset($error)){ echo $_POST['house'];}?>">
                </div>
                <div class="input-field">
                     <i class="fa-solid fa-lock"></i>
                     <input type="text" placeholder="Locality" id="loc" name="localp" value="<?php if(isset($error)){ echo $_POST['localp'];}?>">
                </div>
                <div class="input-field">
                     <i class="fa-solid fa-lock"></i>
                     <input type="text" placeholder="Street" id="stret" name="street" value="<?php if(isset($error)){ echo $_POST['street'];}?>">
                </div>
                <div class="input-field">
                     <i class="fa-solid fa-lock"></i>
                     <input type="text" placeholder="Village" id="vllag" name="village" value="<?php if(isset($error)){ echo $_POST['village'];}?>">
                </div>
                <div class="btn-field">
                    <a href="User/signin.php">Already a user?</a>
                    <button type="submit" id="signupbtn" name="signup">Sign Up</button>
                </div> 
            </div> 
            </form>
        <?php }?>  
        </div>
    </div>
</body>
</html>

style.css

*{
    margin: 0;
    padding: 0;
    font-family:'Poppins',sans-serif;
    box-sizing:border-box;
}
.container{
    width:100%;
    height:100vh;
    background-image: url('background.jpg');
    background-position:center;
    background-size:cover;
    position:relative;
    overflow-y: auto;
}
.form-box{
    width:90%;
    max-width:450px;
    position:absolute;
    top:50%;
    left:50%;
    transform:translate(-50%,-50%);
    background:#fff;
    padding:50px 60px 70px;
    text-align: center;
    max-height:400px;
}
.form-box h1{
    font-size:30px;
    margin-bottom:60px;
    color: #3c00a0;
    position:relative;
}
.form-box h1::after{
    content: '';
    width:30px;
    height:4px;
    border-radius:3px;
    background:#3c00a0;
    position:absolute;
    bottom:-12px;
    left:50%;
    transform: translateX(-50%);
}
.input-field{
    background: #eaeaea;
    margin:15px 0;
    border-radius:3px;
    display:flex;
    align-items:center;
    transition: max-height 0.9s;
    overflow: hidden;
}
input{
    width: 100%;
    background:transparent;
    border: 0;
    outline: 0;
    padding:15px;
    margin: 5px 0;
}
.input-field i{
    margin-left: 15px;
    color:#999;
}
form p{
    text-align: left;
    font-size: 13px;
}
form p a{
    text-decoration: none;
    color:#3c00a0;
}
.btn-field{
    width:100%;
    display:flex;
    justify-content:space-between;
}
.btn-field button{
    flex-basis:48%;
    background: #3c00a0;
    color:#fff;
    height: 40px;
    border-radius: 20px;
    border: 0;
    outline: 0;
    cursor: pointer;
    transition: background 1s;
}
.input-group{
    display: flex;
    flex-direction: column;
}
.btn-field button.disable{
    background: #eaeaea;
    color: #555;
}
.successmsg{
    margin:5px auto;
    border-radius:5px;
    border:1px solid green;
    background: #33CC00;
    text-align:left;
    color:white;
    padding: 10px;
}
2

Without a working example I’m going to guess your problem is related to the fact that your form box has a max-height of 400px but your content is about twice as tall as that.

If it has to be 450px tall then you need to let the content scroll inside.

e.g.

.form-box{
    width:90%;
    max-width:450px;
    position:absolute;
    top:50%;
    left:50%;
    transform:translate(-50%,-50%);
    background:#fff;
    padding:50px 60px 70px;
    text-align: center;
    max-height:400px;
   overflow:auto;/* allow to scroll */
}

It looks like you are going to use bootstrap and if so then you should use the bootstrap structure and modals (if this is a modal). Also if you are using bootstrap then dop’t directly change any of its classes. You have change the container class and that is used throughput bootstrap and will break other areas most likely.

Also you have set height:100vh to the container so what happens when content doesn’t fit in that height (such as on a smaller screen). Use min-height instead of height and then the content can grow if needed. Generally containers that hold fluid content like text should not be fixed in height unless you control the overflow.

1 Like
3

Ok it works