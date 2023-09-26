Form fields overflowing form box

Without a working example I’m going to guess your problem is related to the fact that your form box has a max-height of 400px but your content is about twice as tall as that.

If it has to be 450px tall then you need to let the content scroll inside.

e.g.

.form-box{ width:90%; max-width:450px; position:absolute; top:50%; left:50%; transform:translate(-50%,-50%); background:#fff; padding:50px 60px 70px; text-align: center; max-height:400px; overflow:auto;/* allow to scroll */ }

It looks like you are going to use bootstrap and if so then you should use the bootstrap structure and modals (if this is a modal). Also if you are using bootstrap then dop’t directly change any of its classes. You have change the container class and that is used throughput bootstrap and will break other areas most likely.

Also you have set height:100vh to the container so what happens when content doesn’t fit in that height (such as on a smaller screen). Use min-height instead of height and then the content can grow if needed. Generally containers that hold fluid content like text should not be fixed in height unless you control the overflow.