Form checking does not work as expected

I have this code and I not really understand it, as I look it , the placeholder … I don’t understand
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>Bootstrap Example</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.1/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.1/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
$("input").focusin(function(){
//$(this).css("position","relative");
$(this).css({"background-color": "lightgreen",
"border":"1px solid green",
"color": "red"
});
$(this).nextAll(".floatbase").css({"color":"green",
"bottom":"28px"});
//$(this).addClass(".float");
});
$("input").focusout(function(){
//$(".pwbb").css("position","relative");
$(this).css({"background-color": "#FFFFFF",
"border":"1px solid gray",
"color": "gray"
});
$(this).nextAll(".floatbase").css({"color":"gray",
"bottom":"2px"});
});
});
</script>
<style>
.box{
position:relative;
}
.float{
bottom:28px;
color:gray;
}
.floatbase{
position:absolute;
bottom:0px;
left:5px;
}
input[type="text"]::placeholder,
input[type="email"]::placeholder,
input[type="password"]::-ms-input-placeholder {
padding-left: 100px;
/*text-align: right; */
padding-left: 100px;
}
::-webkit-input-placeholder {
padding-left: 100px;
}
::-moz-placeholder {
padding-left: 100px;
}
:-ms-input-placeholder {
padding-left: 100px;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<h2>Vertical (basic) form</h2>
<form action="/action_page.php">
<div class="form-group">
<div class="box">
<input type="email" class="form-control" id="email" placeholder="Like email" name="email">
<label class="floatbase" for="email">Email:</label>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<div class="box">
<input type="password" class="form-control" id="pwd" placeholder="Enter password" name="pwd">
<label class="floatbase" for="pwd">Password:</label>
</div>
</div>
<div class="checkbox">
<label><input type="checkbox" name="remember"> Remember me</label>
</div>
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Submit</button>
</form>
</div>
</body>
</html>