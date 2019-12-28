Form checking does not work as expected

toronto2009: toronto2009: I try to move right 118px, also I try to ad glyph icons from my previous experiments… thank you, frank.

As I said only a subset of css properties are valid for the placeholder although browsers may support others.

You can probably move the placeholder with text-indent but I haven’t tested.

You can’t however address pseudo elements like the ::placeholder in JS because they are not part of the DOM.

Instead you dynamically add a class to a parent of the control and then use that class in css to make changes to your elements including any placeholders.

Generally avoid directly styling things with js but more easily add and remove classes with the js and then handle the styling from css where it belongs.

Back tomorrow.