I am sorry I don’t understand, frank
Form checking does not work as expected
That makes two of us.
coothead
JS isn’t my thing but I’m guessing you wanted
$(this) in the above code rather than
$('.form-control') because .form-control is many elements not just one of them!
Doesn’t bootstrap have its own validation plugin rather than writing your own?
As @coothead said above the required attribute is a lot less fuss than all this js lark
…and much more reliable.
coothead
Hii coothead
I managed to do the floating label as I planed but placeholder needs to be moved right, can I get help, thank you frank
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>Bootstrap Example</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.1/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.1/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
$("input").focusin(function(){
//$(this).css("position","relative");
$(this).css({"background-color": "lightgreen",
"border":"1px solid green",
"color": "red"
});
$(this).nextAll(".floatbase").css({"color":"red",
"bottom":"28px"});
//$(this).addClass(".float");
});
$("input").focusout(function(){
//$(".pwbb").css("position","relative");
$(this).css({"background-color": "#FFFFFF",
"border":"1px solid gray",
"color": "gray"
});
$(this).nextAll(".floatbase").css({"color":"gray",
"bottom":"2px"});
});
});
</script>
<style>
.box{
position:relative;
}
.float{
bottom:28px;
color:gray;
}
.floatbase{
position:absolute;
bottom:0px;
left:5px;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<h2>Vertical (basic) form</h2>
<form action="/action_page.php">
<div class="form-group">
<div class="box">
<input type="email" class="form-control" id="email" placeholder="Like John.Doe@email.com" name="email">
<label class="floatbase" for="email">Email:</label>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<div class="box">
<input type="password" class="form-control" id="pwd" placeholder=" Like Password123" name="pwd">
<label class="floatbase" for="pwd">Password:</label>
</div>
</div>
<div class="checkbox">
<label><input type="checkbox" name="remember"> Remember me</label>
</div>
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Submit</button>
</form>
</div>
</body>
</html>
Did you fix the other error?
i.e. this:
var inp = $(this).val().trim();
Not really sure why you would want to do this but the following code will move the placeholder to the right.
input[type="text"]::placeholder,
input[type="email"]::placeholder,
input[type="password"]::placeholder { text-align: right; }
Be very careful with moving labels and placeholders as they generally end up upsetting the user in some way.
It sounds crease but with animation floating label floats up, placeholder goes transparent or pics up background color, thank you, frank
I have this code and I not really understand it, as I look it , the placeholder … I don’t understand
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>Bootstrap Example</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.1/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.1/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
$("input").focusin(function(){
//$(this).css("position","relative");
$(this).css({"background-color": "lightgreen",
"border":"1px solid green",
"color": "red"
});
$(this).nextAll(".floatbase").css({"color":"green",
"bottom":"28px"});
//$(this).addClass(".float");
});
$("input").focusout(function(){
//$(".pwbb").css("position","relative");
$(this).css({"background-color": "#FFFFFF",
"border":"1px solid gray",
"color": "gray"
});
$(this).nextAll(".floatbase").css({"color":"gray",
"bottom":"2px"});
});
});
</script>
<style>
.box{
position:relative;
}
.float{
bottom:28px;
color:gray;
}
.floatbase{
position:absolute;
bottom:0px;
left:5px;
}
input[type="text"]::placeholder,
input[type="email"]::placeholder,
input[type="password"]::-ms-input-placeholder {
padding-left: 100px;
/*text-align: right; */
padding-left: 100px;
}
::-webkit-input-placeholder {
padding-left: 100px;
}
::-moz-placeholder {
padding-left: 100px;
}
:-ms-input-placeholder {
padding-left: 100px;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<h2>Vertical (basic) form</h2>
<form action="/action_page.php">
<div class="form-group">
<div class="box">
<input type="email" class="form-control" id="email" placeholder="Like email" name="email">
<label class="floatbase" for="email">Email:</label>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<div class="box">
<input type="password" class="form-control" id="pwd" placeholder="Enter password" name="pwd">
<label class="floatbase" for="pwd">Password:</label>
</div>
</div>
<div class="checkbox">
<label><input type="checkbox" name="remember"> Remember me</label>
</div>
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Submit</button>
</form>
</div>
</body>
</html>
It’s not clear which parts you don’t understand?
Are you still talking about the ::placeholder property. Note that padding is not a valid property for that pseudo element.
Only a subset of cs properties apply to the ::placeholder.
yes, this is he problem. I’ve got something but I don’t understand it. please help me to get it right, thank you, Frank
ps.: as you can see , the code does something but I feel is not the right thing.
If you can explain in more detail what is not right then I will be back tomorrow and take a look.
To me it all looks wrong so you will need to point me exactly to the problem you want me to look at.
If its just a floating placeholder then I did one here a while back but I would not use it myself
yes the placeholder looks not right. I try to move right 118px, also I try to ad glyph icons from my previous experiments… thank you, frank.
ps,: I try to make placeholder to become transparent or “white” gradualy with animation meanwhile floating label floats up on clicking on a chosen input.
As I said only a subset of css properties are valid for the placeholder although browsers may support others.
You can probably move the placeholder with text-indent but I haven’t tested.
You can’t however address pseudo elements like the ::placeholder in JS because they are not part of the DOM.
Instead you dynamically add a class to a parent of the control and then use that class in css to make changes to your elements including any placeholders.
Generally avoid directly styling things with js but more easily add and remove classes with the js and then handle the styling from css where it belongs.
Back tomorrow.
thank you for answer. As an option I was thinking on b to float
I don’t think you can do that as the placeholder disappears as soon as you type and is handled automatically by the browser.
If you want that feature you will probably have to write your own placeholder. You can probably just add it to your current floating label as a nested span and treat it as a placeholder with css. Position the element next to the floating text but don’t move it up with the rest and then fade it out wit css in the usual way
yes but I don’t have no idea at the moment how to make it
It seems you can fade the placeholder text in and out of you do something like this:
input.form-control::placeholder{
color:red;font-weight:bold;text-indent:100px;transition:all 1s ease;
}
input.form-control:focus::placeholder{color:rgba(255,255,255,0)}
(Not tested in anything else but chrome)
At present the test works using :focus so as I mentioned before change your js to add and remove classes and then you can tie that style change in to using a class instead of focus…
If I get a chance later I’ll do a demo.
Here it is rough and ready as it is but you should get the picture
The styling is done through css and the js just adds/removes a class as required.
I also forgot to mention that you can only move the ::placeholder in Chrome. The other browsers will have text-align:center instead.
thank you for help and a bit late : marry christmass.
the code is lovely.
unfortunately I have another problem, trying to control input fields with if condition + console log but focusin and out looks different from on… .
please help me, thank you, frank
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
.box {
height:60px;
}
</style>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
$(".box input").focusin(function(){
$(this).css("background-color", "pink");
});
$(".box input").focusout(function(){
$(this).css("background-color", "#FFFFFF");
});
});
</script>
</head>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
$(".box input").focusin(function(){
console.log('changed');
if ((".box" this).val() == "") {
$(this).css("background-color", "pink");
});
} else {
$(this).css("background-color", "lightgreen");
}
$(".box input").focusout(function(){
$(this).css("background-color", "#FFFFFF");
});
});
</script>
</head>
<body>
<div class="box" style="border: 1px solid black;padding:10px;">
First name: <input type="text"><br>
</div>
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span>
<span class="fielderror">Your first name</span>
</div>
<div class="box" style="border: 1px solid black;padding:10px;">
Last name: <input type="text">
</div>
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span>
<span class="fielderror">Your last name</span>
</div>
<p>Click an input field to get focus. Click outside an input field to lose focus.</p>
</body>
</html>
When I load your test page, the browser console does report:
Uncaught SyntaxError: Unexpected token 'this'
The first line in this code excerpt is the cause of the trouble:
if ((".box" this).val() == "") {
$(this).css("background-color", "pink");
});
} else {
$(this).css("background-color", "lightgreen");
}
I suspect that you’re wanting something like $(this).val() instead, and the
}); is invalid too where it is, and and must be moved to after the end of the if/else statement.
if ($(this).val() == "") {
$(this).css("background-color", "pink");
} else {
$(this).css("background-color", "lightgreen");
}
});