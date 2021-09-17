Form callback phone request (contact form)

hi,
I have two syntax errors in mail
1/[tel-653] xxx@example.com
2/Reply-To: [your-email]
Can you help me
I just want to create a form with a phone number and receive notification by mail
https://www.voiturebonoccasion.com/test/
hi,
I have two syntax errors in mail
1/[tel-653] xxx@example.com
2/Reply-To: [your-email]
Can you help me
I just want to create a form with a phone number and receive notification by mail
https://www.voiturebonoccasion.com/test/
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.