Yeah mixing float and flex box is not something I would really advise. The reason you are seeing it not wrapping under is because you have the picture and text as flex items of your flexbox row. So they are essentially seen as two different items that have no relation to one another. Think of the text and image in their own separate box and you can’t have one box wrapping underneath the other box. You can only stack them side-by-side.

If you take off the display: flex; from your .spaceshare class, this will treat the elements as not being flex items. Then if you move the picture element above the slidetext element and turn off the float: right; from your text, you will see it wraps under the image.