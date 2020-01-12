Foreign dynamic variable in php code file

I’m sorry for my incomprehensible and chaotic writing. I will try to explain it better.

At my website I can create a subpages. When I’m creating them, a uniqueid is assigned to this subpage. In my case it looks like this:

$uniq = uniqid(); //let's assume that is "123" //There is some code that is also assigns $uniq to database header("location: website?d=$uniq"); //This is what I was calling code but it doesn't matter

So I am now at website?d=123

And newly created subpage depends on variable :

$d = $_GET['d']; //"123" from URL //Here I'm bringing values from database where $d ("123") appears.

Therefore my problem that I was describing in post is when I open my subpage and I want to edit some content, it requires to redirect to php file (website/phpfile) in which code is performing:

if(isset($_POST['update'])){ //$d = $_POST['d']; $stmt = $conn->prepare("UPDATE data SET name=?, location=? WHERE uniq=$d"); //some code here //header("location: website?code=$d"); }

But if I am at website/phpfile, there is no $d in URL, and without it I can’t edit my content.