ForEach method not working

So… let me see if i can follow your code here. Walk with me, and through a little rubber duck debugging, we can probably find out whats going wrong.

Price is an array with a singular value - 0.

Items is an array with 4 values - 3,4,2 and 5.

You take each item from items, and pass it to the cashier function. So it starts with 3.

cash now has the value of 3.

you say items += cash.

That translates as items = items + cash.

But that doesnt make sense. You cant perform a mathematical operation on an array.

So Javascript has a little panic, tries to find a way to interpret these operands so they CAN have a + between them.

Javascript’s abort option is… “make the array a string. I can do + with strings, it means append.”

So it says items = “3425” + 3.

a string plus an integer translates the 3 into a string as well…

you end up with “34253”. (You then also immediately abort, because “items” is now a string, and the forEach falls apart)