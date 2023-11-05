forEach any event whatsoever do stuff

In JavaScript, is there a command that listens to any possible event out there, and then allows you to do an action in an event handler?

Just as we can select generally any possible element out there and do an action:

document.querySelectorAll('*').forEach(element=>{ element.style.width = "600px" });

Is there a way to listen any possible event out there and do an action?

Pseudocode

window.listenToAnyEventWhatsoever.forEach(event=>{ alert('Event Listened!'); });

What I have tried and didn’t work