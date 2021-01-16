Force user on page certain time

So my first question would be, why? Only because if your looking to keep them on the page for X amount of time there has to be a reason and perhaps it can be solved in another way. BUT, if needed this should (basically) do what your looking for:

Time Disabled Links

The idea of adding links to the page after a certain time has its own accessibility concerns. You would need some sort of aria-live region to announce to the screen reader they were added. Only issues with THAT would be:

a) if there multiple, each one would have to be read out and that can be a bit noisy and

b) while the user now knows there ON the page, he wouldn’t know WHERE they are.

The one thing that would also be a great help would be some sort of mechanism to say how long they are disabled for. From a UX perspective, if I was stuck on a page for reasons unknown, Id want a reason and how long I’m gonna be stuck there.