Force user on page certain time

I’ve done that for you, @javascript7, but please take note of the issue for future reference.
I just noticed that and was in the process of changing it and looked up and saw a change I didn’t know how that happened. The problem is that I was coping and pasting. Thank you, kind of you!
You could do it like this (building on what m3g4p0p posted above) :
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8" />
<title>Document</title>
<style>
.disabled {
pointer-events: none;
color: gray;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<a href="#" data-id="1" class="disabled">Text</a>
<a href="#" data-id="2" class="disabled">Text</a>
<script>
function enableLinks(){
links.forEach((link) => {
link.href=`https://www.example.com?page=${link.dataset.id}`;
link.classList.remove('disabled');
});
}
const links = document.querySelectorAll('.disabled');
const minute = 60000;
setTimeout(enableLinks, 3*minute);
</script>
</body>
</html>
Does that do what you want?
Because of the time difference, I need to leave but I will work on it first thing tomorrow and let you know. Thank you all for your help.
No problem.
Assuming this solution does work, there are some things to take into consideration.
- Anyone with the URL can navigate to that URL. i.e., there is nothing to stop me entering www.example.com?page=123 directly into my browser and arriving at that page
- Anyone with basic knowledge can inspect your JavaScript and bypass the three minute wait
- It is inaccessible. All anchor tags should have a meaningful
hrefvalue. Wouldn’t it be better to add the link to the page once the time has elapsed.
Anyway, have a good evening. We can gladly pick this up later on.
Does this represent the page url. So in other words, if I had 20 pages, it would need 20 of them?
If so, can it be work like an if/then statement which contains the querystring of “page” then it would apply to any and all of those pages - rather than list then individually?
Depending on how the other code works, I would be open to this idea. How would this work?
These are anchor tags that define hyperlinks, that are used to link from one page to another. So yeah, if you wanted to create 20 links to 20 different pages, then you would 20 of them.
You mean something like this?
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8" />
<title>Document</title>
<style>
a {
padding: 5px;
}
.disabled {
pointer-events: none;
color: gray;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<script>
function createAnchor(num){
const a = document.createElement('a');
const linkText = document.createTextNode(`Link no. ${num}`);
a.appendChild(linkText);
a.classList.add('disabled');
a.dataset.id = num;
a.href = '#';
document.body.appendChild(a);
}
function enableLinks(){
const links = document.querySelectorAll('.disabled');
links.forEach((link) => {
link.href=`https://www.example.com?page=${link.dataset.id}`;
link.classList.remove('disabled');
});
}
const numLinks = 5;
for (let i=0; i<numLinks; i++){
createAnchor(i+1);
}
const links = document.querySelectorAll('.disabled');
const minute = 60000;
setTimeout(enableLinks, 3*minute);
</script>
</body>
</html>
This will create as many anchor tags as whatever is held in the variable
numLinks.
Thank you for that but it doesn’t really work for my href tags. Let me show you what I was trying to explain:
<%if page="1" then%>
---text----
<a href="example.asp?page=1a">NEXT</a>
<%if page="1a" then%>
---text---
<a href="example.asp?page=1b">NEXT</a>
<%if page="1b" then%>
---text---
<a href="example.asp?page=1c">NEXT</a>
etc...
That’s ASP (I guess), so yeah, I would look to do something along the lines of what you suggest.
Couple of points:
-
<%if page="1a" then%>seems to be an assignment. Surely it should be
<%if page=="1a" then%>
- Where is the
pagevariable coming from?
The page is opened on a top menu that creates a session for all of page 1. That I don’t want to restrict or alter. I just want the ability that once on page one, every time the page is open, you are restricted to go the “NEXT” page (can’t click it) until the time is up; then it’s clickable.
So my first question would be, why? Only because if your looking to keep them on the page for X amount of time there has to be a reason and perhaps it can be solved in another way. BUT, if needed this should (basically) do what your looking for:
Time Disabled Links
The idea of adding links to the page after a certain time has its own accessibility concerns. You would need some sort of aria-live region to announce to the screen reader they were added. Only issues with THAT would be:
a) if there multiple, each one would have to be read out and that can be a bit noisy and
b) while the user now knows there ON the page, he wouldn’t know WHERE they are.
The one thing that would also be a great help would be some sort of mechanism to say how long they are disabled for. From a UX perspective, if I was stuck on a page for reasons unknown, Id want a reason and how long I’m gonna be stuck there.
Not a public website, required reading for a min specific time. I will look at you link. Thanks
Ah ha… so, if its a “required reading”, I might add a check box stating “I agree I have read all the above information”. Then after checked, enable. That way if I’m done in lets say a min, I’m not stuck there. Also you could run validation on the checkbox AND as a bonus place a server call to store the fact that user has STATED they read it for any legal issues, or non legal issues. Doing this and sending it to the server could also take care of routing issues.
To be fair, if you forced me to stay on your page to read something like that, I would either open the dev tools and find out how to bypass it, or bounce.
I think a checkbox, or maybe a button saying “I agree” (like how Google make you accept their terms and conditions) makes more sense. Then you can redirect the user wherever it is they need to go, with the option of storing their consent/acknowledgement in the database, so you don’t always have to trap them on the page for 3 mins.
Thank you for the idea and it’s a good thought, but I already do all of that except a timer on the specific pages. Now I just time the series of pages through the database, etc. Thanks!
Same answer posted to James…
Thank you for the idea and it’s a good thought, but I already do all of that except a timer on the specific pages. Now I just time the series of pages through the database, etc. Thanks!
If you already do that, and I’m being honest. If I agree I read and checked the box and was STILL waiting for 2 min, I’d bounce. I would never make it to page 2.
I here what you are saying but with timed educational pages if you bounce then you won’t get the credit and you can solve the bounce through database manipulation if someone wants to cheat!
Mostly, I wanted to just slow the process of clicking through too quick and that it why I laid that out with @ James_Hibbard in post #16. I was hoping there was an easy solution but looks like not so easy to do.
How would that best be accomplished?