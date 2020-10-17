Force user on page certain time

JavaScript
#1

I have been trying (unsuccessfully) to find a way to force a user on the page before the user can click the next page link. In other words, can JS disable the page next href link and then have it activated within a specified time. And then (1) can this be done with just JS at the top of the page with no div tags around the button; or (2) do you need the JS and the div tags around the next button href link to accomplish this.

Thank you.

#2

Hi,

I’m afraid I didn’t quite get what you are trying to do.

You want to make sure a user views page A before allowing them to view page B. Did I get that right?

Are the pages static, or dynamically generated?

#3

Yes, that is correct. Before going to page A (let say set to 3 mins) the link to go to page B now becomes a active clickable link - but until that time, no way to click page B link.

Static

#4

So you want a link like this:

<a href="#">Don't click me!</a>

to become this:

<a href="www.mydomain.com/whatever">Click me!</a>

After the user has been on the page for three minutes.

Correct?

#5

Hi @javascript7, another approach to actually disable the link would be to set the pointer events to none…

CSS

.disabled {
  pointer-events: none;
  color: gray;
}

HTML

<a href="http://example.com/" class="disabled">Click me</a>

JS

const link = document.querySelector('.disabled')

window.setTimeout(() => {
  link.classList.remove('disabled')
}, 1000)

Edit: Ah forget that, you you can then still access the link using the keyboard. The approach suggested by @James_Hibbard would probably be most fail-safe. Or if you want to keep the href attribute (so you don’t jump to the top of the page when clicking the “disabled” link), you can prevent the default event like so:

const link = document.querySelector('.disabled')

function preventEvent (event) {
  event.preventDefault()
}

link.addEventListener('click', preventEvent)

window.setTimeout(() => {
  link.removeEventListener('click', preventEvent)
}, 1000)
#6

Basically like that. But I want to be able to click through with that 3 min wait for several pages.

Sorta like this:

<a href="#">Don't click me!</a>
turns into:
<a href="www.mydomain.com/whatever?page=2">Click me!</a>

now I am on page 2

<a href="#">Don't click me!</a>
turns into:
<a href="www.mydomain.com/whatever?page=3">Click me!</a>

now I am on page 3

<a href="#">Don't click me!</a>
turns into:
<a href="www.mydomain.com/whatever?page=4">Click me!</a>

So I can use 1 page with several query strings to go to the next page.

And I really don’t need to have:
<a href="#">Don't click me!</a>

If it could be simpler, just to make the next page unclickable, at the top of the page I can specify to 3 minutes is required on each page.

#7

Can you edit your post and format your code, please. Discourse is parsing the links, so I cannot see what you posted (only the rendered HTML).

#8

I’ve done that for you, @javascript7, but please take note of the issue for future reference.

#9

I just noticed that and was in the process of changing it and looked up and saw a change I didn’t know how that happened. The problem is that I was coping and pasting. Thank you, kind of you!

#10

You could do it like this (building on what m3g4p0p posted above) :

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
  <head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8" />
    <title>Document</title>
    <style>
      .disabled {
        pointer-events: none;
        color: gray;
      }
    </style>
  </head>
  <body>
    <a href="#" data-id="1" class="disabled">Text</a>
    <a href="#" data-id="2" class="disabled">Text</a>

    <script>
      function enableLinks(){
        links.forEach((link) => {
          link.href=`https://www.example.com?page=${link.dataset.id}`;
          link.classList.remove('disabled');
        });
      }

      const links = document.querySelectorAll('.disabled');
      const minute = 60000;
      setTimeout(enableLinks, 3*minute);
    </script>
  </body>
</html>

Does that do what you want?

#11

Because of the time difference, I need to leave but I will work on it first thing tomorrow and let you know. Thank you all for your help.

#12

No problem.

Assuming this solution does work, there are some things to take into consideration.

  • Anyone with the URL can navigate to that URL. i.e., there is nothing to stop me entering www.example.com?page=123 directly into my browser and arriving at that page
  • Anyone with basic knowledge can inspect your JavaScript and bypass the three minute wait
  • It is inaccessible. All anchor tags should have a meaningful href value. Wouldn’t it be better to add the link to the page once the time has elapsed.

Anyway, have a good evening. We can gladly pick this up later on.

#13

Does this represent the page url. So in other words, if I had 20 pages, it would need 20 of them?

If so, can it be work like an if/then statement which contains the querystring of “page” then it would apply to any and all of those pages - rather than list then individually?

#14

Depending on how the other code works, I would be open to this idea. How would this work?

#15

These are anchor tags that define hyperlinks, that are used to link from one page to another. So yeah, if you wanted to create 20 links to 20 different pages, then you would 20 of them.

You mean something like this?

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
  <head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8" />
    <title>Document</title>
    <style>
      a {
        padding: 5px;
      }
      .disabled {
        pointer-events: none;
        color: gray;
      }
    </style>
  </head>
  <body>
    <script>
      function createAnchor(num){
        const a = document.createElement('a');
        const linkText = document.createTextNode(`Link no. ${num}`);
        a.appendChild(linkText);
        a.classList.add('disabled');
        a.dataset.id = num;
        a.href = '#';
        document.body.appendChild(a);
      }

      function enableLinks(){
        const links = document.querySelectorAll('.disabled');

        links.forEach((link) => {
          link.href=`https://www.example.com?page=${link.dataset.id}`;
          link.classList.remove('disabled');
        });
      }

      const numLinks = 5;

      for (let i=0; i<numLinks; i++){
        createAnchor(i+1);
      }

      const links = document.querySelectorAll('.disabled');
      const minute = 60000;
      setTimeout(enableLinks, 3*minute);
    </script>
  </body>
</html>

This will create as many anchor tags as whatever is held in the variable numLinks.

#16

Thank you for that but it doesn’t really work for my href tags. Let me show you what I was trying to explain:

<%if page="1" then%>
---text----
<a href="example.asp?page=1a">NEXT</a>

<%if page="1a" then%>
---text---
<a href="example.asp?page=1b">NEXT</a>

<%if page="1b" then%>

---text---

<a href="example.asp?page=1c">NEXT</a>

etc...