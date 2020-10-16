Force user on page certain time

Hi @javascript7, another approach to actually disable the link would be to set the pointer events to none…
CSS
.disabled {
pointer-events: none;
color: gray;
}
HTML
<a href="http://example.com/" class="disabled">Click me</a>
JS
const link = document.querySelector('.disabled')
window.setTimeout(() => {
link.classList.remove('disabled')
}, 1000)
Edit: Ah forget that, you you can then still access the link using the keyboard. The approach suggested by @James_Hibbard would probably be most fail-safe. Or if you want to keep the
href attribute (so you don’t jump to the top of the page when clicking the “disabled” link), you can prevent the default event like so:
const link = document.querySelector('.disabled')
function preventEvent (event) {
event.preventDefault()
}
link.addEventListener('click', preventEvent)
window.setTimeout(() => {
link.removeEventListener('click', preventEvent)
}, 1000)