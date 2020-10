I have been trying (unsuccessfully) to find a way to force a user on the page before the user can click the next page link. In other words, can JS disable the page next href link and then have it activated within a specified time. And then (1) can this be done with just JS at the top of the page with no div tags around the button; or (2) do you need the JS and the div tags around the next button href link to accomplish this.

Thank you.