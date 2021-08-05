Force immediate display of a value

I am testing for a value in a displayed field and if the value goes over a certain number I want to issue and ‘alert’ and then force the field value back to the limiting value.

I update the field and then issue the ‘alert’ but the field display doesn’t update until after the ‘alert’ is displayed. I want the value displayed before the ‘alert’ . Whatever I try the value doesn’t display until after the ‘alert’. How do I get around this?

(jQuery)

$( '#some_field' ).val( '444' ); alert( '......................' );