For the blue background to be the entire screen, what would get changed in css/html?

Meaning, covering the entire screen, over the video player.
The play isn’t splitting here.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/8xbs65pj/4/
The play would disappear, and the blue background would slide up.
CSS
.container {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
right: 0;
min-height: 100%;
min-width: 255px;
display: flex;
padding: 8px 8px;
}
.curtain {
flex: 1 0 0;
margin: auto;
max-width: 640px;
border: 21px solid;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
position: relative;
}
.curtain::before {
content: '';
position: absolute;
top: -2px;
left: -2px;
right: -2px;
bottom: -2px;
background: #0a0a0a;
border: 1px solid;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
;
}
.curtain::after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
top: 0;
outline: 1px solid #f91f6e;
pointer-events: none;
}
.curtain.slide::after {
outline: 1px solid #0059dd;
transition: outline 2s ease-in;
/* add this */
/*background-image: none;*/
}
.video-one {
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
top: 0;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
transition: all 8s ease-in 0s;
transition-delay: 1s;
background: blue;
z-index: 0;
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
}
.video-one:after {
content: "";
background: url("https://via.placeholder.com/264x264");
background-position: center;
background-size: contain;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
aspect-ratio: 1 /1;
width: 25%;
min-width: 180px;
}
.curtain.slide .video-one {
transform: translateY(calc(-100% - 1px));
}
.ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
height: 0;
padding-top: 56.25%;
margin: auto;
overflow: hidden;
}
Html
<div class="container">
<div class="curtain">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrap hide">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id=""></div>
</div>
<div class="video-one"></div>
</div>
<a href="https://www.google.com/">
<div class="exit"></div>
</a>
</div>
<button class="play" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
</div>