For Loop Not Incrementing

Hello
I am jsut struggling with a problem, so IU was hoping someone would be able to offer some assistance.
I have the following For loop:
$('table').each(function() {
$this = $(this);
var row_count = $this.find('tr').length;
row_count -= 2;
for (var i=1; i <= row_count; i++) {
if ($this.find('td.rank').parent().prop('rowIndex') === i) {
$this.find('td.rank').html(i);
}
}
});
Instead of setting each rank td to 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 as I am expecting, it is instead setting it to 1, 1, 1, 1, 1. I am sure the reason is right in front of me, but I cannot seem to figure it out.
Could someone offer some advice as to where I could be going wrong?
Thank you so much!