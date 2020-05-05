For Loop Not Incrementing

Hello

I am jsut struggling with a problem, so IU was hoping someone would be able to offer some assistance.

I have the following For loop:

$('table').each(function() { $this = $(this); var row_count = $this.find('tr').length; row_count -= 2; for (var i=1; i <= row_count; i++) { if ($this.find('td.rank').parent().prop('rowIndex') === i) { $this.find('td.rank').html(i); } } });

Instead of setting each rank td to 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 as I am expecting, it is instead setting it to 1, 1, 1, 1, 1. I am sure the reason is right in front of me, but I cannot seem to figure it out.

Could someone offer some advice as to where I could be going wrong?

Thank you so much!