For Loop Not Incrementing

Hello

I am jsut struggling with a problem, so IU was hoping someone would be able to offer some assistance.

I have the following For loop:

$('table').each(function() {
    $this = $(this);
    var row_count = $this.find('tr').length;
    row_count -= 2;
    for (var i=1; i <= row_count; i++) {
        if ($this.find('td.rank').parent().prop('rowIndex') === i) {
	    $this.find('td.rank').html(i);
	}
    }
});

Instead of setting each rank td to 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 as I am expecting, it is instead setting it to 1, 1, 1, 1, 1. I am sure the reason is right in front of me, but I cannot seem to figure it out.

Could someone offer some advice as to where I could be going wrong?

Thank you so much!

$this refers to the table… Think about what this line actually does…

Hint: If I said $(‘table’).html(“meatball”), which table does it modify? How do i fix that?