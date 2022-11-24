For loop inside a seletc

Hello.

I need to put a for that I have done inside a select:

//Consulta a la API para obtener los tipos de recetas //Forma de atacar al servicio REST let xmlHttp = new XMLHttpRequest(); xmlHttp.open( "GET", "http://localhost/recetarioappweb/sistema/API/ingredientes.php", false ); // false for synchronous request xmlHttp.send(null); //console.log(xmlHttp.responseText); //Convertimos en objeto let resultadoIngredientes = JSON.parse(xmlHttp.responseText); let html = "<label>Seleccione uno o varios ingredientes: </label> <br><br>"; for (let i = 0; i < resultadoIngredientes.length; i++) { html += `<div class='form-check form-check-inline'> <input class='form-check-input' type='checkbox' value='${resultadoIngredientes[i].id}' id='inlineCheckbox1' name='ingredientes[]'> <label class='form-check-label' for='inlineCheckbox1'> ${resultadoIngredientes[i].nombre} </label> </div>`; } document.getElementById("ingredientes").innerHTML += html;

Now the ingredients are with checkbox but I want to pass it to the select and inside the for.

But I need to display the ingredients in a select instead of a checkbox and a free text input for the quantity next to it. In addition, I also need to put an add button to add more ingredients.

If I press the button it will show me another select with another input next to it for the quantity.

The idea is to output something like this:

I have tried a thousand ways but it gives me an error, can someone help me?

Thank!!