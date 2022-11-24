For loop inside a select

Hello.

I need to put a for that I have done inside a select:

//Consulta a la API para obtener los tipos de recetas
//Forma de atacar al servicio REST
let xmlHttp = new XMLHttpRequest();
xmlHttp.open(
  "GET",
  "http://localhost/recetarioappweb/sistema/API/ingredientes.php",
  false
); // false for synchronous request
xmlHttp.send(null);
//console.log(xmlHttp.responseText);
 
//Convertimos en objeto
let resultadoIngredientes = JSON.parse(xmlHttp.responseText);
 
let html = "<label>Seleccione uno o varios ingredientes: </label> <br><br>";
 
for (let i = 0; i < resultadoIngredientes.length; i++) {
  html += `<div class='form-check form-check-inline'>
    <input class='form-check-input' type='checkbox' value='${resultadoIngredientes[i].id}' id='inlineCheckbox1' name='ingredientes[]'>
    <label class='form-check-label' for='inlineCheckbox1'>
      ${resultadoIngredientes[i].nombre}
    </label>
  </div>`;
}
 
document.getElementById("ingredientes").innerHTML += html;

Now the ingredients are with checkbox but I want to pass it to the select and inside the for.

But I need to display the ingredients in a select instead of a checkbox and a free text input for the quantity next to it. In addition, I also need to put an add button to add more ingredients.

If I press the button it will show me another select with another input next to it for the quantity.

The idea is to output something like this:

Posible vista
Posible vista1280×288 36.2 KB

I have tried a thousand ways but it gives me an error, can someone help me?

Thank!!

Does this help?