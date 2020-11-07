For loop in a foreach?

I have
foreach ($cb_result as $value) {
echo '<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="75" y="225"/>';
}
which results in
<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="75" y="225"/>
<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="75" y="225"/>
<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="75" y="225"/>
<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="75" y="225"/>
The problem is that those images overlap each other and wanted to add 50 to each x value in the four images to avoid this like
<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="75" y="225"/>
<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="125" y="225"/>
<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="175" y="225"/>
<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="225" y="225"/>