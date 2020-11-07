For loop in a foreach?

For context can you confirm? I’m guessing this is SVG, as one initially assumes HTML, but the tags and attributes seem wrong for that.

$x = 75; foreach ($cb_result as $value) { echo '<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="' . $x . '" y="225"/>'; $x += 50; }

Though I’m also curious why you use the array, but not the values from it. Should all the images be the same, but with different positions?

A little off-topic, but I would also question the efficiency of using a PNG icon within an SVG, assuming it’s a graphic.