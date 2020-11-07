For loop in a foreach?

PHP
#1

I have

	foreach ($cb_result as $value) {
		echo '<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="75" y="225"/>';
	}

which results in

<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="75" y="225"/>
<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="75" y="225"/>
<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="75" y="225"/>
<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="75" y="225"/>

The problem is that those images overlap each other and wanted to add 50 to each x value in the four images to avoid this like

<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="75" y="225"/>
<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="125" y="225"/>
<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="175" y="225"/>
<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="225" y="225"/>
#2

Try this:

<?php declare(strict_types=1);
// notice how i've renamed $cb_results to a plural because there is more than one

//================================
  $cb_results = [
    'one', 
    'two', 
    'three', 
    'four', 
  ];
  $xxx = 75;
  foreach ($cb_results as $key => $value)
  {
    if( FALSE  ):
      echo $key .' ==> ' .$value;

    else:  
      $xxx += 50;
      $tmp = '<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" '
             .  'width="' . $xxx .'"'
           .  ' height="225" >'
          ;
      echo htmlspecialchars($tmp);
    endif;  
    echo '<br>';
  }