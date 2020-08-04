For google bots, how to block pages from being checked?

Server Config
#1

Not sure this is the correct place to post this and if it isn’t please move it to proper category.

I got some immense help on revamping my old website to the new CSS format.
https://moskovita-photography.com/
It’s still a work in progress, adding more galleries etc.
Now I have some questions.
Two links from my home page go to my old 20+ years websites:
http://www.moskovita-photography.com/stock_photography.htm
Hundreds of pics and old links, but stories nonetheless.
And this one:
https://moskovita-photography.com/Jacks__Blog.htm
I’d like to block those from being scanned by google.

When I ran this check from www.semrush.com with my main home page:
https://moskovita-photography.com/
It said these were a major problem:

15 https://moskovita-photography.com/2020_Philippines_Trip.htm Connect GA 2 clicks 144 issues 200
15 https://moskovita-photography.com/SnowHummersNov22.htm N/A 2 clicks 33 issues 200
15 https://moskovita-photography.com/EAGLES.htm N/A 2 clicks 11 issues 200
15 https://moskovita-photography.com/Bird-Comedy.htm N/A 2 clicks 8 issues 200
54 https://moskovita-photography.com/Jacks__Blog.htm N/A 1 click 7 issues 200

So you can see I’d like to have those blocked from google bots as it would take way too long to fix all of them. Can I?
I don’t want this to happen:

Please take action and start fixing these issues to prevent search engines from ignoring or even punishing you.

Thanks in advance.

#3

Hi,
Have you read up on the “robot.txt” option?
https://duckduckgo.com/?t=palemoon&q=robot.txt

Google introduction:
https://support.google.com/webmasters/answer/6062608?hl=en

1 Like
#5

Come to think of it, the robots meta tag might be what you could use:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=robots+meta+tag

Google Dev:
https://developers.google.com/search/reference/robots_meta_tag

1 Like
#6

So how would that look? Like this:

+google-bot-omit-2
+google-bot-omit-2719×679 68.3 KB

#7

It didn’t go the way I posted it???
So I posted a jpg of it

+google-bot-omit-2
+google-bot-omit-2719×679 68.3 KB